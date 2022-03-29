You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Hampshire Trust Bank revises semi-commercial lending criteria

by:
  29/03/2022
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has made changes to its semi-commercial lending criteria following feedback from brokers.

 

It will now lend on mixed use properties with a ratio of 50:50 to commercial and residential, rather than its previous criteria where 60 per cent of a property had to be residential. 

Lending is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a maximum loan size of £15m. There are no minimum income or age requirements and HTB will lend to limited companies, expats, trusts, offshore vehicles and foreign nationals. 

The bank will lend on a variety of properties such as pubs, barbers, betting shops and offices and expects the criteria change to enable it to consider a larger number of properties. 

Marcus Dussard, sales director at Hampshire Trust Bank (pictured), said: “At Hampshire Trust Bank we constantly listen to feedback from brokers and today’s change is the direct result of that. The criteria change means we can lend on an increased number of properties and assets and highlights our appetite to lend in the semi-commercial space.”   

He added: “We consider the commercial and the residential income for both investment and owner-occupied commercial properties due to our years of expertise and flexible underwriting approach in the specialist arena. 

“We have a number of further enhancements to our offering lined up as we continue to meet the demands of brokers and their clients.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

