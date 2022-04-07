You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Livemore Capital partners with Specialist Mortgage Group

by:
  • 07/04/2022
  • 0
Livemore Capital partners with Specialist Mortgage Group
Livemore Capital has partnered with brokerage Specialist Mortgage Group (SMG) as it aims to broaden its market reach to borrowers aged 50 and over.

This will allow SMG’s brokers to recommend Livemore’s mortgage products specifically designed for underserved borrowers aged 50 to 90+. This includes its interest-only and retirement interest-only range.

Livemore’s approach to affordability considers all income including pensions, investments, assets, savings and buy-to-let income.

Jon Sturgess, sales director at Livemore, said: “Working with SMG gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition. Our fresh look at affordability and flexible approach to underwriting means that intermediaries will be able to offer more choice to their customers than has previously been available.

“The mortgage market has been underserving the older generation for too long, but we can plug that gap.

“Our ongoing procuration fee rewards intermediaries and we are excited that SMG is going to be part of this journey.”

The procuration fee is 0.55 per cent gross with the option of an additional annual 0.13 per cent gross for intermediaries who contact their clients each year with a customer care call. This can be for up to 15 years but is only paid for the time the loan is with Livemore.

Barney Drake, CEO at Specialist Mortgage Group, added: “The need for competitive products for those in their later years continues to have steady growth and SMG wholeheartedly welcomes Livemore onboard.

“In any crowded market, innovation delivered through product and service design adds tremendous value, so I am particularly excited about this new partnership.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.