MFS joins TBMC lender panel

  12/04/2022
Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has joined The Business Mortgage Company’s (TBMC) lender panel as part of plans to fast-track its growth.

 

TBMC’s lender panel now has more than 40 lenders which it says helps brokers place more complex clients through buy-to-let mortgages and short-term, commercial and second charge loans that are unavailable on the high street.

MFS offers bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, having piloted buy-to-let mortgages in October, and launched a suite of buy-to-let products in January.

The lender is targeting a £1bn loan book after securing £300m of new funding that it intends to use to target growth in bridging and buy-to-let.

Imogen Williams, regional sales manager at MFS, said: “With great uptake for our buy-to-let mortgages and new funding secured, MFS is growing at pace. We’re very pleased to be working with TBMC to ensure even more brokers can access our specialist finance products, helping them find solutions for even the most complicated clients.”

Jane Simpson, managing director of TBMC, added: “It’s great to have MFS products now included as part of our product offering.

“We serve intermediaries working on everything from vanilla deals through to highly complex, unique cases – the addition of MFS’s products will certainly help brokers find the right solutions for their clients.

