Complex Buy To Let

Kseye updates rates following hybrid BTL refresh

by:
  • 26/04/2022
Kseye has announced updated rates across its bridging and hybrid buy-to-let products after it pulled the ranges to increase pricing.

 

The lowest hybrid buy-to-let rate is now 5.74 per cent per annum while the lowest bridging rate is 0.48 per cent per month. 

Rates on the hybrid buy-to-let products previously started from 5.49 per cent. 

The highest rate on hybrid products remains at 6.49 per cent for the product with a minimum pay rate of 4.99 per cent per annum, and 7.49 per cent for the deal with a minimum pay rate of 5.49 per cent per annum. 

The maximum deferred interest of the mid-tier product has been cut to 1.5 per cent while minimum income requirements for first-time buyers or their guarantors have been introduced. 

Not all property types are eligible at an interest cover ratio (ICR) of 100 per cent of pay rate. The criteria for borrowers with adverse credit issues have also been revised. 

Nikes Khagram, co-founder and director of Kseye, said: “The wider financial climate is beginning to affect the specialist property finance market. This has led to the revision of our bridging and hybrid buy-to-let products. 

“Despite these changes, our rates remain competitive, and our bridging and hybrid buy-to-let offerings continue to offer a compelling offering to assist those in a range of circumstances seeking finance for property investment.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

