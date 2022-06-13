You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Investec Real Estate lends record £1.2bn in 2021/22

  • 13/06/2022
Investec Real Estate provided £1.2bn of senior finance, across 85 loans, in the 12 months to 31 March 2022. 

 

The lender said the record performance demonstrated ongoing demand from UK real estate borrowers for flexible financing solutions despite unprecedented macro-economic challenges.

The £1.2bn comprised £524m of investment finance and £472m of development finance, with a slight weighting towards commercial real estate.

During the period, Investec reported lending against numerous real estate schemes, in an increasingly diverse mix of use classes, including residential for sale, Build to Rent, purpose built student accommodation (PBSA), office, mixed use and retirement living.

The average loan size during the period was £14m, up from £8m last year.

Highlights from the year include offering Investec’s first modular housing loan and arranging record £170m Build To Rent facility.

There was also over £500m of financing in the private client team, across 60 loans; more than double than in 2020/21.

Most of the new lending was in London and the South East, targeted at residential development finance. This included a £40m repositioning loan on a central London mansion block, £25m for a UK-wide GP surgery portfolio, a £35m residential development loan in St. Albans and a £35m student housing development loan in Bermondsey.

Mark Bladon, head of Investec Real Estate, said: “Originating £1.2bn of committed finance across our three client segments of corporates, private clients and offshore is a phenomenal achievement.

“Considering the backdrop, first with Covid and now the uncertain geo-political situation, as well as the increasing number of market entrants, makes it even more impressive.

“With a deep understanding of operational real estate built up over nearly 30 years, the support of the wider bank, and a global client base, we continue to grow our market share, without compromising on loan terms.

“Whilst we will exercise caution in the face of a higher inflation and interest rate environment, we expect structural undersupply in almost every sub sector and supportive demographic trends to drive increasing demand.”

