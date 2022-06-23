Stuart Benge appointed as senior BDM at Hodge

Benge, has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years. His previous roles have included sales roles at N&P Commercial and Assetz Capital.
Hodge said Benge would be able to draw on his background in commercial sales and extensive experience working as a national sales manager and relationship director to help it further its national presence in the investment property sector.
Benge said: “The focus at Hodge is very much on the customer, it’s a part of everything it does. I’m a proactive person and delighted Hodge operates, both internally and externally, in a collaborative manner.
“It’s important for property professionals to have a relationship with a lender who not only understands the market, but also appreciates what’s affecting them on a day-to-day basis while providing them with a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.”
He added: “The focus of my role with Hodge involves me meeting both intermediaries and customers throughout the UK drawing on my experience of working in a variety of trusted roles – to ensure all parties achieve their goals in the most efficient and cost effective way, while never losing focus of building a relationship that will stand the test of time.”
Andy Button, head of investment lending at Hodge added: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Stuart to Hodge. His experience in nurturing new and existing customer relations on a national scale is set to be of huge benefit to our commercial lending operation.
“His arrival represents opportunities for further growth in a multitude of areas, and we’re really delighted to have him on board.”