Commercial Finance

Stuart Benge appointed as senior BDM at Hodge

  • 23/06/2022
Hodge has appointed Stuart Benge (pictured) as its senior business development manager for commercial lending. 

Benge, has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years. His previous roles have included sales roles at N&P Commercial and Assetz Capital.

Hodge said Benge would be able to draw on his background in commercial sales and extensive experience working as a national sales manager and relationship director to help it further its national presence in the investment property sector.

Benge said: “The focus at Hodge is very much on the customer,  it’s a part of everything it does. I’m a proactive person and delighted Hodge operates, both internally and externally, in a collaborative manner.

“It’s important for property professionals to have a relationship with a lender who not only understands the market, but also appreciates what’s affecting them on a day-to-day basis while providing them with a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.”

He added: “The focus of my role with Hodge involves me meeting both intermediaries and customers throughout the UK drawing on my experience of working in a variety of trusted roles – to ensure all parties achieve their goals in the most efficient and cost effective way, while never losing focus of building a relationship that will stand the test of time.”

Andy Button, head of investment lending at Hodge added: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Stuart to Hodge. His experience in nurturing new and existing customer relations on a national scale is set to be of huge benefit to our commercial lending operation.

“His arrival represents opportunities for further growth in a multitude of areas, and we’re really delighted to have him on board.”

