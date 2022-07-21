Downing LLP property finance passes £300m milestone

Investment manager Downing LLP’s property finance team has topped £300m in commitments.

Around £140m has happened in the past financial year, with more than 90 transactions completed by the team.

Downing LLP said about £120m of the total lent has been repaid. And there has been no loss of capital or interest.

Downing LLP’s property finance team focuses on deploying funds from investors as secured loans to property developers, delivering residential-led schemes nationwide as well as non-speculative commercial developments, and specialist sub-sectors such as student accommodation.

The team will typically lend between £1m and £25m to experienced developers.

Parik Chandra, partner and head of specialist lending at Downing LLP, said: “This is a great milestone and testament to the team’s continuing hard work managing a growing portfolio in a tricky macro environment, while also focusing on high quality origination in a very competitive market.”

“While we expect the market to face challenges over the next 12 to 18 months, we hope to continue this positive trajectory and remain committed to supporting SME developers.”