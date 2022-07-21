You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2022 finalists

  • 21/07/2022
The finalists for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards have been revealed.

The awards will take place on 22 September at the Hilton Bankside in London, with awards for brokers, lenders and business leaders.

The judging day takes place on 1 September in person, with all finalists required for interview.

This year the awards will also commemorate industry ‘changemakers’ who are helping to limit climate change, promote the green agenda, have programs or policies to encourage inclusivity and representation of diverse groups across gender, race and ethnicity, ability and disability, religion, culture, age and sexual orientation.

This is both within their own business and also within the advice process and client engagement.

The shortlists for the 2022 awards are:

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Laila Perryman, Sirius Property Finance

George Sandford, Vibe Specialist Finance

Darren Vickers, SimplyBiz Mortgages

 

Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon

Fodi Christodoulou, Sirius Property Finance

Matthew Clarke, Dynamo

Steve Walker, The Buy to Let Broker

 

Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial

Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance

Narinder Gill, Coreco Specialist Finance

Daniel O’Neill, SPF Private Clients

 

Second Charge sponsored by TBC

Gareth Colston, Positive Lending

Rachael Peach, Dynamo

Stewart Simpson, Brightstar Financial

 

Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by TBC

Sy Nathan, Dynamo

Jake Ralph, Positive Lending

Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial

 

Complex Income sponsored by The Mortgage Lender

Jana Chetraru, BTJ Mortgages

Dak Lam, Sirius Property Finance

Rebecca Rider, Partners Wealth Management

 

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Oliver Eastgate, Sirius Property Finance

Nicole Franklin, Dynamo

Emily Gould, John Charcol

 

Lender

Underwriter sponsored by TBC

Adam Kerfoot, Together

Louise Ross, The Mortgage Lender

Darren Rudd, Kensington Mortgages

 

Business Development sponsored by TBC

Phillip Pinson, Kensington Mortgages

Lewis Wheeler, Pepper Money

Katy Williams, Fleet Mortgages

 

Head of Sales sponsored by Rostrum

Mark Hollands, Bluestone Mortgages

Joanne Hollins, Metro Bank

Michael Walters, United Trust Bank

 

Head of National Accounts sponsored by TBC

Jeremy Cook, Metro Bank

Eloise Hall, Kensington Mortgages

Joela Jenvey, Landbay

 

Business Leader

Development and Innovation Advocate sponsored by TBC

Paul Elliott, Propp

Richard Merrett, SimplyBiz Mortgages

Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages

 

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Hodge

Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance

William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial

Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages

 

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveyors

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

Peter Hughes, Gateway Surveyors

 

Conveyancer sponsored by Saffron Building Society

Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub

Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer

Kevin Tunnicliffe, SortRefer

 

Bridging Lender sponsored by TBC

Gareth Lewis, MT Finance

Scott Marshall, Roma Finance

Paresh Raja, Market Financial Solutions

 

Commercial Finance Lender sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries

Marc Goldberg, Together

Emily Hollands, InterBay

Darrell Walker, Shawbrook

 

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender sponsored by TBC

Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance

Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages

Paresh Raja, Market Financial Solutions

 

Second Charge Lender sponsored by TBC

Caroline Marakian, Pepper Money

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Maeve Ward, Central Trust

 

Complex Credit Lender sponsored by TBC

Steve Griffiths, The Mortgage Lender

Craig McKinlay, Kensington Mortgages

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages

