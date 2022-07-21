The British Specialist Lending Awards 2022 finalists

The awards will take place on 22 September at the Hilton Bankside in London, with awards for brokers, lenders and business leaders.
The judging day takes place on 1 September in person, with all finalists required for interview.
This year the awards will also commemorate industry ‘changemakers’ who are helping to limit climate change, promote the green agenda, have programs or policies to encourage inclusivity and representation of diverse groups across gender, race and ethnicity, ability and disability, religion, culture, age and sexual orientation.
This is both within their own business and also within the advice process and client engagement.
The shortlists for the 2022 awards are:
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Laila Perryman, Sirius Property Finance
George Sandford, Vibe Specialist Finance
Darren Vickers, SimplyBiz Mortgages
Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon
Fodi Christodoulou, Sirius Property Finance
Matthew Clarke, Dynamo
Steve Walker, The Buy to Let Broker
Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial
Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance
Narinder Gill, Coreco Specialist Finance
Daniel O’Neill, SPF Private Clients
Second Charge sponsored by TBC
Gareth Colston, Positive Lending
Rachael Peach, Dynamo
Stewart Simpson, Brightstar Financial
Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by TBC
Sy Nathan, Dynamo
Jake Ralph, Positive Lending
Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial
Complex Income sponsored by The Mortgage Lender
Jana Chetraru, BTJ Mortgages
Dak Lam, Sirius Property Finance
Rebecca Rider, Partners Wealth Management
Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Oliver Eastgate, Sirius Property Finance
Nicole Franklin, Dynamo
Emily Gould, John Charcol
Lender
Underwriter sponsored by TBC
Adam Kerfoot, Together
Louise Ross, The Mortgage Lender
Darren Rudd, Kensington Mortgages
Business Development sponsored by TBC
Phillip Pinson, Kensington Mortgages
Lewis Wheeler, Pepper Money
Katy Williams, Fleet Mortgages
Head of Sales sponsored by Rostrum
Mark Hollands, Bluestone Mortgages
Joanne Hollins, Metro Bank
Michael Walters, United Trust Bank
Head of National Accounts sponsored by TBC
Jeremy Cook, Metro Bank
Eloise Hall, Kensington Mortgages
Joela Jenvey, Landbay
Business Leader
Development and Innovation Advocate sponsored by TBC
Paul Elliott, Propp
Richard Merrett, SimplyBiz Mortgages
Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages
Specialist Distribution sponsored by Hodge
Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance
William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial
Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages
Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveyors
David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors
Peter Hughes, Gateway Surveyors
Conveyancer sponsored by Saffron Building Society
Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub
Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer
Kevin Tunnicliffe, SortRefer
Bridging Lender sponsored by TBC
Gareth Lewis, MT Finance
Scott Marshall, Roma Finance
Paresh Raja, Market Financial Solutions
Commercial Finance Lender sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries
Marc Goldberg, Together
Emily Hollands, InterBay
Darrell Walker, Shawbrook
Complex Buy-to-Let Lender sponsored by TBC
Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance
Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages
Paresh Raja, Market Financial Solutions
Second Charge Lender sponsored by TBC
Caroline Marakian, Pepper Money
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank
Maeve Ward, Central Trust
Complex Credit Lender sponsored by TBC
Steve Griffiths, The Mortgage Lender
Craig McKinlay, Kensington Mortgages
Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages