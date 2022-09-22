You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hodge releases refurbishment bridging loan

by:
  • 22/09/2022
  • 0
Hodge releases refurbishment bridging loan
Hodge Bank has added a refurbishment bridge finance product to its range to help experienced and active property developers make changes to investment properties.

The lender will offer short-term funding to renovate existing properties where structural changes or revised planning consent are not required, and to support completion. 

It is available to individual investors, partnerships, Limited Liability Partnerships, corporate entities, limited companies and Public Limited Companies.  

Loans sizes between £500,000 and £5m are available on terms of up to 24 months. The product has a maximum loan to gross development value (LTGDV) of 75 per cent, where the cost of the refurbishment of less than 20 per cent of the total project’s cost. Interest margins will vary between 8.5 per cent to 11 per cent plus base rate. 

Gareth Davies (pictured), head of development finance at Hodge, said the lender found that some refurbishment projects did not require the “full rigour” of a development loan and a simplified approach would be helpful where changes were cosmetic or non-structural. 

Davies added: “We realise that sometimes finding the budget to overhaul a property or to simply fit new kitchens or improve bathrooms can be challenging, so this new refurbishment product is perfect for developers looking for that extra financial funding to complete their refurbishments to a high standard and achieve the highest yields possible. 

“The launch of this product is the latest in a series we have added to our portfolio over the last few months, as we continue working to support property developers at every stage of a project.” 

Hodge has been on a bid to revamp its commercial and development mortgage offering, with the launch of a development finance product earlier this year and changes to its criteria. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/