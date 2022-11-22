Investec makes three hires to new syndication team

Investec Real Estate has announced three appointments to its newly-formed syndication team.

Investec said that to date it has arranged £635m of syndicated real estate finance, where it partners with third party lenders looking to gain exposure to the property market. Its new team will be targeting larger and more sophisticated transactions.

Jason Presence and Seb Walley have joined the team as originators, while Gordon Milnes has been recruited as syndicator. All three will report directly into Mark Bladon, head of real estate.

Presence joins from Natwest, where he was regional director, responsible for a £2.5bn pan-sector loan book. He has over 30 years of experience in the corporate banking sector.

Walley also joins from Natwest, where he was relationship director within the bank’s private clients real estate team. In the role he managed a £700m portfolio of high net worth and institutional clients.

Both Presence and Walley will be responsible for originating senior development and investment facilities. Investec argues that these are typically underserved in the £60m to £130m range.

The final joiner is Gordon Milnes, who will lead the syndication team and will be responsible for managing the lender’s existing capital partner relationships, as well as establishing new ones.

He joins from Credit Agricole, where he was executive director of debt optimisation and distribution. In this position he was responsible for structuring and distributing syndicated real estate loans across the UK.

Mark Bladon, head of real estate at Investec, said the new recruits would help the lender accelerate its growth ambitions.

He continued: “We are increasingly seeing borrowers seeking competitively priced club deals, which very few lenders are able to arrange.

“Leveraging the strength of our global institutional client base and market leading Living platform, we see a unique opportunity to connect clients with third party capital looking for exposure to what remains an attractive UK real estate market.”

Earlier this month, Investec announced that it had grown its loan book by almost 13 per cent in the six months to September.