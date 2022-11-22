You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Investec makes three hires to new syndication team

by:
  • 22/11/2022
  • 0
Investec makes three hires to new syndication team
Investec Real Estate has announced three appointments to its newly-formed syndication team.

Investec said that to date it has arranged £635m of syndicated real estate finance, where it partners with third party lenders looking to gain exposure to the property market. Its new team will be targeting larger and more sophisticated transactions.

Jason Presence and Seb Walley have joined the team as originators, while Gordon Milnes has been recruited as syndicator. All three will report directly into Mark Bladon, head of real estate.

Presence joins from Natwest, where he was regional director, responsible for a £2.5bn pan-sector loan book. He has over 30 years of experience in the corporate banking sector.

Walley also joins from Natwest, where he was relationship director within the bank’s private clients real estate team. In the role he managed a £700m portfolio of high net worth and institutional clients. 

Both Presence and Walley will be responsible for originating senior development and investment facilities. Investec argues that these are typically underserved in the £60m to £130m range.

The final joiner is Gordon Milnes, who will lead the syndication team and will be responsible for managing the lender’s existing capital partner relationships, as well as establishing new ones.

He joins from Credit Agricole, where he was executive director of debt optimisation and distribution. In this position he was responsible for structuring and distributing syndicated real estate loans across the UK.

Mark Bladon, head of real estate at Investec, said the new recruits would help the lender accelerate its growth ambitions.

He continued: “We are increasingly seeing borrowers seeking competitively priced club deals, which very few lenders are able to arrange.

“Leveraging the strength of our global institutional client base and market leading Living platform, we see a unique opportunity to connect clients with third party capital looking for exposure to what remains an attractive UK real estate market.”

Earlier this month, Investec announced that it had grown its loan book by almost 13 per cent in the six months to September

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.