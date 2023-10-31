Rates cut at Keystone and UTB, new deals at West One ‒ product round-up

A host of specialist mortgage lenders, including Keystone Property Finance, United Trust Bank and West One, have confirmed changes to their product ranges.

Keystone cuts buy-to-let rates

Keystone has launched a new range of two-year fixed rates, which are priced at 0.15 percentage points lower than the previous deals.

As a result, rates now start at 4.94 per cent for 65 per cent LTV and 5.09 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

The rate cuts come after Keystone launched a range of two-year trackers which allow borrowers to ‘switch and fix’ onto a fixed rate deal within the opening two-year period without having to pay any further costs.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said that it was fantastic to be able to offer sub-five per cent rates, which will help more borrowers achieve the leverage they are looking for.

She added: “We have been very active refining our product offering over the past few months and have been quick to reduce our rates as soon as funding conditions have allowed.’’

West One unveils new limited edition rates

West One is launching a new limited edition five-year fixed rate product range, which will be available from 1 November.

The product starts at 6.29 per cent, and is available up to 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) for first-time buyers, home movers and remortgage customers. For those looking for a version that includes cashback, the rate starts at 6.89 per cent, while for those looking for loan-to-incomes of more than five times income, the rates start at 6.99 per cent.

Second charge rate drops at UTB

United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages for Intermediaries has cut rates on its second charge loans by up to 1.14 percentage points for certain LTVs.

The changes apply with immediate effect, and mean that zero-status five-year fixed rates start at 8.10 per cent, while those without early repayment charges begin at 8.50 per cent.

The rate cuts come after UTB restructured its criteria for buy-to-let mortgage lenders, which it says have meant many landlord applicants enjoy lower rates.

Caroline Mirakian, sales and marketing director of mortgages at UTB, said: “We are continually looking to find ways to offer competitive deals with the very best service and these rate reductions prove once again that when brokers are looking for great value specialist mortgages to help their customers reach their goals, they should be talking to UTB.”