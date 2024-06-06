Specialist finance platforms Brickflow and Deallocker team up

Through the partnership, intermediaries will be able to secure senior terms on the Brickflow platform for their clients, then move on to Deallocker for any second charge or equity needs.

The Brickflow platform allows advisers and borrowers to source and compare specialist finance options including bridging, development and commercial loans.

The firms said the tie-up would enable users to find finance solutions across the whole capital stack in one digital journey in an efficient way.

This is expected to streamline the process and result in faster completion times.

Frazer Campbell, chief revenue officer of Brickflow, said: “This partnership has the potential to revolutionise the funding process for commercial property deals.

“By combining Brickflow’s platform of over 100 senior debt lenders with Deallocker’s extensive network of second charge and equity investors, we’re empowering intermediaries to unlock a wider range of financing options for their clients, accelerating project timelines and maximising returns.”

Marc-Phillipe Davies, co-founder of Deallocker, added: “Deallocker and Brickflow share a vision that technology can transform the funding process for commercial real estate, making it quicker, easier and more efficient.

“By joining forces, we’re effectively a one-stop shop for developers and investors looking to source funding across the capital stack, close deals faster, and access higher-returning value-add projects, inaccessible to most.”

Earlier this year, Brickflow reported a record performance in Q1, with searches on the platform rising by 50%. It also secured its first exclusive rate this year for bridging finance through Hana Capital.