You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

UTB responds to increased demand with three hires

by:
  • 10/07/2024
  • 0
United Trust Bank (UTB) has made three appointments to its property development team following a rise in enquiries from housebuilders and developers.

UTB has hired Daniel Carlisle (pictured, right) as its senior director of property development and both Sean Skelt (pictured, left) and Gary Hunt (pictured, middle) as managers of property development. 

Carlisle has more than 25 years of experience in real estate banking and joins from Investec, where he worked for 17 years. He was also at Natwest and RBS in the residential development, commercial real estate, build to rent and prime housing divisions. 

As the senior director of property development at UTB, Carlisle will support housebuilders and developers across London and the South of England with development finance and exit solutions. 

Hunt has joined from Close Brothers Property Finance, where he was a senior property manager. He has worked in the banking sector for nearly 25 years, and will work closely with senior director Paul Flannery at UTB to support his existing clients and introduce new housebuilders and developers. 

Skelt has worked in the property finance sector in roles relating to structuring and managing residential and commercial investment loans, new build and permitted development rights residential schemes. 

He joins from Arbuthnot Latham, where he worked for four years, most recently as a commercial banker for real estate. He was also at Metro Bank in various commercial banking roles. 

At UTB, Skelt will build relationships with housebuilders and developers across Greater London and the South of England. 

Adam Bovingdon, head of property development at UTB, said: “We’ve had a busy year so far, with credit approvals of almost half a billion pounds in the first six months of 2024. With economic indicators improving, we expect housebuilders and developers to approach the future with growing confidence and for activity to increase still further.

“I am delighted to welcome Daniel, Gary and Sean to UTB as they join an extensive team of skilled and experienced lending directors and managers supporting housebuilders and developers across the country with a variety of dependable development finance and developer exit solutions.” 

Earlier this year, UTB launched a block discounting service to help fund non-bank lenders.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.