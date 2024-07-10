UTB responds to increased demand with three hires

United Trust Bank (UTB) has made three appointments to its property development team following a rise in enquiries from housebuilders and developers.

UTB has hired Daniel Carlisle (pictured, right) as its senior director of property development and both Sean Skelt (pictured, left) and Gary Hunt (pictured, middle) as managers of property development.

Carlisle has more than 25 years of experience in real estate banking and joins from Investec, where he worked for 17 years. He was also at Natwest and RBS in the residential development, commercial real estate, build to rent and prime housing divisions.

As the senior director of property development at UTB, Carlisle will support housebuilders and developers across London and the South of England with development finance and exit solutions.

Hunt has joined from Close Brothers Property Finance, where he was a senior property manager. He has worked in the banking sector for nearly 25 years, and will work closely with senior director Paul Flannery at UTB to support his existing clients and introduce new housebuilders and developers.

Skelt has worked in the property finance sector in roles relating to structuring and managing residential and commercial investment loans, new build and permitted development rights residential schemes.

He joins from Arbuthnot Latham, where he worked for four years, most recently as a commercial banker for real estate. He was also at Metro Bank in various commercial banking roles.

At UTB, Skelt will build relationships with housebuilders and developers across Greater London and the South of England.

Adam Bovingdon, head of property development at UTB, said: “We’ve had a busy year so far, with credit approvals of almost half a billion pounds in the first six months of 2024. With economic indicators improving, we expect housebuilders and developers to approach the future with growing confidence and for activity to increase still further.

“I am delighted to welcome Daniel, Gary and Sean to UTB as they join an extensive team of skilled and experienced lending directors and managers supporting housebuilders and developers across the country with a variety of dependable development finance and developer exit solutions.”

Earlier this year, UTB launched a block discounting service to help fund non-bank lenders.