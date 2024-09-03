You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Century Capital hires Moghul as regional manager as part of ‘expansion efforts’

  • 03/09/2024
Century Capital has hired Kash Moghul (pictured) as its first regional manager, and he will help to grow its footprint across the country.

Moghul has joined the firm from West One Loans, where he was a regional manager for nearly a year. Before that, he was director of business development at Together for nearly three years.

Prior to that, he worked at ThinCats in business origination for almost three years. Before that, he was a senior relationship manager at Allied Irish Bank for nearly three years.

Moghul was previously senior relationship manager for financial institutions at Royal Bank of Scotland for almost nine years.

The lender said that he has a “deep understanding of the market and [his] ability to build and cultivate strong relationships with key stakeholders will be invaluable in his role at Century Capital”.

Paul Munford, founder and CEO of Century Capital, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kash Moghul to the Century Capital team.

“His extensive experience, combined with his strong network, makes him the ideal person to lead our regional expansion efforts across the UK. As regional manager, Kash will be instrumental in leading Century Capital’s expansion efforts.”

Moghul added: “I am excited to join Century Capital at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The company has an outstanding reputation, and I look forward to building on this success as we expand our footprint across the country to bring our financial solutions, including Century PLUS, to a wider market.”

Century Capital secured a £100m finding line with NatWest last year, at the time saying that it would “increase the lending capability” and was crucial in “increasing transactional flow towards their ambitious future growth targets”.

The firm has also released a Century PLUS product, which at the time of launch offered rates of 0.89% for first and second charges.

