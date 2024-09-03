You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MFS lowers bridging rates

by:
  • 03/09/2024
  • 0
MFS lowers bridging rates
Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has lowered bridging rates, including its Bridge Fusion range.

The Bridge Fusion loan is a hybrid of a bridging loan and longer-term buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage, which was introduced in June 2024.

Pricing for standard residential starts at 5.09%, and for semi- and full commercial, the pricing stands at 5.49%.

For large loans, the residential pricing rises to 6.29%, while for semi- and full commercial deals in this bracket, the rate stands at 6.79%.

The product allows a longer term of 24-36 months and offers “increased certainty” on loans up to £20m for residential, semi-commercial and commercial products.

MFS has lowered rates across its bridging offering, with rates starting from 0.39% plus the base rate, and its residential BTL range begins from 5.04% for a two-year fixed rate.

Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of MFS, said: “The market is heating up now that the Bank of England has started to bring down the base rate, so now is an opportune moment for us to help maintain the momentum that is building by reducing our rates.

“With significant price reductions across our higher loan tiers, the move will help brokers find the right product for their clients. As such, we are expecting to see a further surge in demand and look forward to supporting brokers through this period.

“Now, more than ever, I know that brokers and their clients will find significant value in our offering. We remain committed to providing flexibility and certainty and will continue to look for ways to improve our products to ensure we’re meeting the unique needs of brokers and borrowers, no matter how complex their cases might be.”

Founded in 2006, MFS specialises in large and complex bridging loans and offers up to £50m, with terms ranging 3-36 months and BTL mortgages up to 10 years.

The lender has upsized several funding lines to over £1bn to back its loan book growth, citing “rising demand for specialist finance”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.