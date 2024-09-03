MFS lowers bridging rates

Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has lowered bridging rates, including its Bridge Fusion range.

The Bridge Fusion loan is a hybrid of a bridging loan and longer-term buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage, which was introduced in June 2024.

Pricing for standard residential starts at 5.09%, and for semi- and full commercial, the pricing stands at 5.49%.

For large loans, the residential pricing rises to 6.29%, while for semi- and full commercial deals in this bracket, the rate stands at 6.79%.

The product allows a longer term of 24-36 months and offers “increased certainty” on loans up to £20m for residential, semi-commercial and commercial products.

MFS has lowered rates across its bridging offering, with rates starting from 0.39% plus the base rate, and its residential BTL range begins from 5.04% for a two-year fixed rate.

Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of MFS, said: “The market is heating up now that the Bank of England has started to bring down the base rate, so now is an opportune moment for us to help maintain the momentum that is building by reducing our rates.

“With significant price reductions across our higher loan tiers, the move will help brokers find the right product for their clients. As such, we are expecting to see a further surge in demand and look forward to supporting brokers through this period.

“Now, more than ever, I know that brokers and their clients will find significant value in our offering. We remain committed to providing flexibility and certainty and will continue to look for ways to improve our products to ensure we’re meeting the unique needs of brokers and borrowers, no matter how complex their cases might be.”

Founded in 2006, MFS specialises in large and complex bridging loans and offers up to £50m, with terms ranging 3-36 months and BTL mortgages up to 10 years.

The lender has upsized several funding lines to over £1bn to back its loan book growth, citing “rising demand for specialist finance”.