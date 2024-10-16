Hope Capital surpasses £40,000 in charitable donations

Hope Capital’s donations to local and national charities since its inception in 2011 have surpassed the £40,000 milestone, with breast cancer charities and the Sunshine Group among the beneficiaries.

Hope Capital recently donated £4,000 to four local charities, with the support of MSB Solicitors, helping to push the short-term lender’s charitable donations past the £40,000 mark.

By sponsoring the lender’s quarterly newsletter, HOPE-FULL, MSB Solicitors agreed to provide £4,000 to support charities selected by Hope Capital’s team.

This included donating £1,000 to Bliss, a charity that supports parents and families of premature or sick babies, and Charlotte Brightside, which supports young people, families and individuals in the local area.

Local charity Isla Rose Foundation also received £1,000 to help raise money for therapy and nonketotic hyperglycinaemia research.

MNDA Merseyside also received £1,000 to help its efforts in supporting people in the Merseyside area affected by motor neurone disease.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Inspiring impact

Kim Parker (pictured), head of sales at Hope Capital, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with so many fantastic charities over the years. For us, it’s a necessity to be more than just a bridging lender, and it’s truly inspiring to see the impact our donations have had.

“Having the opportunity to support these causes, especially MNDA Merseyside, which is a charity particularly close to my heart, is extremely rewarding and we’d like to say a big thank you to the team at MSB Solicitors for their generosity.”

Brad Armstrong of MSB Solicitors added: “It’s fantastic to team up with Hope Capital to help support these fantastic causes. Having worked with the team for several years now, it’s a privilege to sponsor HOPE-FULL and see the benefit our donation has had on our local community.”