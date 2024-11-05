Keystone Property Finance boosts landlord offerings

Keystone Property Finance has boosted its offering to landlords with a number of product enhancements.

The enhancements include increasing its maximum loan size per property from £2m to £2.5m.

That includes its 70% loan-to-value (LTV) products, which were previously available to £1.5m.

First-time landlords

As well as increasing its maximum loan size, Keystone Property Finance will also now accept new applications from first-time landlords, where the property is above a commercial premises, with loans available up to 75% LTV.

In addition, it will accept new applications from self-employed expats, where the borrowers have at least two BTLs and can show income from current business.

Sponsored An intermediary’s guide to understanding client vulnerability Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Only landlords buying or refinancing properties that require a mandatory licence can continue to choose a product from Keystone Property Finance’s specialist range.

Those with properties that require additional or selective licences will be able to select from its standard range, subject to confirmation of local authority planning requirements.

‘Under-served’ areas of the BTL market

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We’re excited to introduce these enhancements, which expand our product range’s appeal to a broader spectrum of landlords.

“These changes address areas of the market that are currently under-served by lenders, so we are pleased to be able to meet that unmet demand.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to ensure that our range remains both relevant and responsive to evolving market conditions, providing useful and tailored solutions for even the most complex cases.”