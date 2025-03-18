user.first_name
Second Charge Lending

UTB Mortgages’ Arnold appointed as BDM for the North and Scotland

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
March 18, 2025
Updated:
March 18, 2025
United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages’ Fran Arnold has been appointed to its sales team as a business development manager (BDM) for the North of England and Scotland.

Arnold was previously the team manager for the North in the bank’s underwriting team.

In her new role, she will assume the responsibility of supporting mortgage intermediaries across the region, as well as promoting UTB’s range of specialist residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and second charge products.

Arnold will take over from Chris Pedlar – who was recently promoted to the position of head of sales for mortgages – as he takes responsibility for the bank’s mortgages BDM team and oversees the delivery of UTB’s sales strategy across its mortgage range.

Caroline Mirakian, UTB’s sales and marketing director for mortgages, said: “Fran is an excellent addition to the mortgages sales team and the knowledge she brings from her former role in underwriting is going to be a huge benefit to brokers. The North of England and Scotland offers a great opportunity for UTB to expand and develop its activities. The property markets in those regions have proven to be resilient and attractive for homebuyers and investors, and with more and more customers now requiring the help of specialist lenders, it’s an exciting time for the UTB Mortgages team.

“Fran’s appointment frees up Chris Pedlar to really get stuck into his new head of sales role and drive new business. He is a fantastic sales leader and I’m very confident that, with the support of his amazing BDM team… together they will achieve the ambitious targets we have set ourselves for 2025.”

As part of UTB’s push to grow new lending in the North, the firm recently opened an office in Manchester’s business district.

