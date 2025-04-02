Shawbrook appoints BDM for South West and Wales

Specialist lender Shawbrook has hired Becky Davies as its business development manager (BDM) for the South West and Wales.

Shawbrook said the appointment shows its “continued commitment to strengthening its broker network and delivering innovative solutions for more complex lending scenarios”.

In her role, Davies will focus on supporting brokers and growing relationships across the South West and Wales.

Prior to joining Shawbrook, Davies was a BDM for Bank of Ireland for around three years. Before that, she was a mortgage consultant for Peter Alan for just over a year.

Before that, she was mortgage adviser at Monmouthshire Building Society for more than a year, and was previously a mortgage adviser at Halifax for around a year.

Davies said: “I wanted to join Shawbrook because their ability to assist with more complex and ‘outside of the box’ lending really appealed to me. Alongside that, the friendly and supportive working environment made it an easy decision.

“My role will focus on maintaining strong relationships with our existing panel of brokers in the South West and Wales, while also looking to grow that panel further. Having been a broker myself, I know how important it is for brokers to feel valued and supported, and I’m excited to bring that mindset to Shawbrook.”

At the end of last month, the firm launched product transfers for buy-to-let (BTL) and commercial mortgages.