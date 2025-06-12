Fleet Mortgages releases two-year fixed deals and cuts rates

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Fleet Mortgages has unveiled a range of two-year fixed rates.

Within its standard and limited company ranges, the firm has released a new £1,999 fixed-fee two-year fixed offering, which is available at 5.19%. There is also a zero-fee option, which is available at 5.69%.

Fleet Mortgages has also announced a zero-fee option within its house in multiple occupation (HMO)/multi-unit block (MUB) range, which is available at 6.09%.

All of the new two-year fixed rate products are offered up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

Alongside these additions, the lender has announced reductions of 10 basis points (bps) across the existing two-year standard and limited company fixed products.

Both the 3% fee options have been reduced by 10bps to 4.04%, and these are only available to those purchasing or remortgaging a property that has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A-C. For properties that do not meet this EPC criterion, the rate is 4.14%.

Fleet Mortgages has also cut its £5,499 fixed-fee option to 4.64%, and emphasised that all two-year fixed rates are available up to 75% LTV.

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be launching these new two-year fixed rate products, including both fixed-fee and zero-fee options, which are designed to offer greater flexibility for a wider range of borrowers. By reducing pricing on our existing two-year fixes as well, we’re responding to the growing demand we’re seeing from clients who want short-term certainty without necessarily wanting to lock in for too long.

“We know short-term fixes are proving more attractive, particularly to borrowers who anticipate further rate reductions or market shifts in the near future. These products provide a valuable bridge allowing people to manage their costs today, while preserving a large degree flexibility for tomorrow. In a market where borrower needs are diversifying rapidly, it’s essential we continue to evolve our range to meet that demand head-on.”

Last month, the firm announced a cashback option.