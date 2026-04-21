Mount Street hires Odom-Haslett as head of commercial real estate business development

Mount Street Group, a global provider of third-party loan servicing and credit asset management services, has appointed Neil Odom-Haslett as head of commercial real estate business development for EMEA.

Odom-Haslett (pictured) joins from Aberdeen Group, bringing more than 30 years of experience in private credit to the role, with expertise spanning commercial real estate lending, infrastructure debt, private corporate debt and fund financing.

At Mount Street Group, Odom-Haslett will be responsible for growing the firm’s commercial real estate client base across EMEA while also promoting the company’s outsourcing services with both new and existing clients, supporting the continued growth in private credit and real asset servicing.

He spent 13 years at Aberdeen Group, most recently serving as head of private credit. During his time at Aberdeen Group, he oversaw the establishment of the business’ commercial real estate lending platform, later expanding his remit to oversee the broader private credit platform, comprising £12bn of assets under management (AUM).

Odom-Haslett has also held senior positions at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (formerly Hypo Real Estate Bank International), where he led its continental European commercial real estate loan book, as well as other international banks. In addition to these roles, Odom-Haslett has held prominent industry leadership positions, including serving as president of the association of property lenders for several years and as global co-chair of Aberdeen’s Balance Network, supporting inclusion and diversity initiatives.

Mount Street Group currently services €83.6bn of real estate assets on behalf of its clients.

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Paul Lloyd, chief executive of Mount Street Group, said: “Neil has extensive real estate experience in the UK and Europe and is a fantastic addition to the Mount Street team. This appointment is a core part of our growth strategy as we seek to expand our outsourcing services for new and existing real estate clients across EMEA. Neil brings a strong track record and will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business going forward.”

Odom-Haslett added: “Mount Street has built a strong reputation as a leading, go-to third-party loan servicer and credit asset manager in the real assets space and I am extremely excited to be joining the team at such an important stage in its growth journey. I look forward to working with our clients to support their evolving needs across commercial real estate and private credit.”