Rely offers limited-edition non-portfolio BTL mortgage rates

Rely, part of OSB Group, has launched a limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage range for non-portfolio landlords borrowing up to 55% and 65% loan to value (LTV).

The mortgage deals are available for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and non-HMOs.

Two-year fixed rates are available from 3.51% up to 55% LTV and 3.53% up to 65% LTV.

For landlords looking for longer-term stability, five-year fixed rates start from 4.58% at 55% LTV and 4.65% up to 65% LTV.

Rely has also reduced the minimum loan size across its BTL ranges to £25,001, although brokers should note that product-specific minimums will continue to apply and may be higher.