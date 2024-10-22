Together appoints BDM; Avamore hires Duke as finance director – round-up

Together has appointed April Boyes as a business development manager (BDM) within its commercial sales team.

She will support the specialist lender’s immediate house sales (IHS) team which provides finance for property professionals looking to purchase properties quickly. The team is led by Elliot Vure, sales director of the IHS channel.

Boyes brings 10 years of experience to the role, having previously worked as an estate agent and adviser to clients on UK and offshore property investments.

She began her career at Foxtons as a lettings negotiator, and held property consultant positions at JLL Residential and Beech Holdings. She also established Anchor Property Group on her own.

Together’s IHS channel was created to support property professionals affiliated with the National Association of Property Buyers (NAPB). Since September 2023, more than £116m has been issued to borrowers buying properties in short timescales.

Boyes (pictured) said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Together. I was immediately attracted its common-sense approach to lending, and impressed with its reputation in the industry.

“It is an exciting time to join the IHS team as it is experiencing fast-paced growth. I look forward to building relationships with professional property buyers and house builders looking for speedy access to funds.”

She added: “After a period of working for my own business I’m relishing being part of a team at a company like Together, where things are very much centred on relationships and networks.

“I believe that my first-hand knowledge of being a property investor will really benefit our customers. I understand the challenges investors face, and what they are looking for in a financial partner.

Vure said: “We are incredibly pleased to have April joining us at Together and help support the growth of the channel.

“Attracting the best talent in the market is key to the success of Together and April’s natural aptitude for building relationships, as well as her excellent work ethic and passion, will make her a welcome addition to our team.”

Avamore appoints finance director and makes internal promotions

Avamore Capital has promoted Nicholas Duke to the role of director of finance and operations. He has worked for the specialist lender for two and a half years, joining as a financial controller.

During his time with the lender, Duke has contributed to the finance department and overall operations, most recently managing a transformational technology project which was completed on time and within a tight budget.

Additionally, Ed Blundell has been promoted to senior underwriter, and Harry Yates will remain head of credit analysis. Both joined the lender more than five years ago as analysts, and the lender said they played “crucial roles” in the success of its lending operations.

Tom Genner has been promoted to associate within the investor relations team and will work closely with Yates.

Avamore also announced that Philip Gould, chief lending officer, would be relocating to Sheffield to be closer to family. He has worked for the specialist lender for nearly 10 years and will continue to support the business during this transition.