Castle Trust Bank hires Alexander as London BDM

Anna Sagar
February 3, 2025
February 3, 2025
Specialist lender Castle Trust Bank has appointed Tyrone Alexander (pictured) as its London business development manager (BDM).

Alexander will work alongside regional account manager Sammi Gilbank and will offer “specialist support to brokers across London”.

The firm said the appointment will grow its capacity and ensure brokers “continue to receive top-tier support for their clients’ needs”.

Alexander joins from Lendhub, where he was a BDM for around three years. Before that, he was a BDM at Bridge Help for nearly a year.

Prior to that, he was a BDM for Redwood Bank for nearly two years, and before that, he was a BDM at Enterprise Finance for around a year.

Anna Lewis, commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tyrone to the Castle Trust Bank team. London has been a key area of growth for our bridging proposition, and with Tyrone’s extensive experience and expertise, we are well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional support to brokers in the region.

“His appointment reflects our commitment to expanding our capacity and ensuring brokers have access to the tools and guidance they need to help their clients succeed.”

Alexander added: “Castle Trust Bank is renowned for its innovative and flexible bridging proposition, supported by excellent service and a dedication to supporting brokers. I’m excited to join the team and work with brokers across London, helping them to structure bespoke lending solutions and deliver outstanding outcomes for their clients.”

Castle Trust Bank has been growing its team and has appointed Nathan Thorne as regional account manager for the South West.

