Bridging

London Credit cuts commercial and semi-commercial bridging rates

Anna Sagar
April 16, 2025
April 16, 2025
Bridging lender London Credit has lowered commercial and semi-commercial bridging rates by up to 0.1%.

The firm said the cuts were part of a “limited-time offer”, applying to all new commercial and semi-commercial applications for which legal undertakings are underway by 31 May and completion by 15 July.

Pricing starts from 0.75% per month on loans up to 60% loan to value (LTV).

London Credit said the rate cuts would give brokers “an opportunity to secure more competitive terms for clients who are looking to raise capital against commercial or mixed-use property, whether for investment, refinancing or short-term liquidity”.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “In the current market, brokers are having to work even harder to secure the right solutions for their clients, especially when it comes to commercial and semi-commercial property finance. That’s why we’ve introduced this limited-time rate reduction, giving brokers access to more competitive pricing on deals that need to move quickly.

“Whether your client is refinancing an existing asset, purchasing a mixed-use property, or unlocking capital for business purposes, this offer gives you a sharper edge on rate, without compromising on service or flexibility.”

Last month, the firm increased the maximum LTV for semi-commercial bridging loans from 65% to 70%.

