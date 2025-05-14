user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Hope Capital lowers residential fast-track bridging rates

Hope Capital lowers residential fast-track bridging rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 14, 2025
Updated:
May 14, 2025
Specialist short-term lender Hope Capital has reduced its residential fast-track bridging rates, now offering pricing of 0.85% at 75% loan to value (LTV).

This 0.07% cut will be available on Hope Capital’s residential deals, including straightforward purchases, light refurbishment and auction deals. 

Further, the lender has increased the dual representation offering from £500,000 to £750,000, to enable more borrowers to benefit from lower costs and faster completions. 

The product is available for loans of up to £750,000 on terms of 3-12 months. There are no exit fees, it has full title insurance, no upfront legal undertaking and borrowers may qualify for an instant valuation at no extra cost. 

Borrowers will get a designated fast-track underwriting team and Hope Capital will make use of electronic Know Your Customer and anti-money laundering (AML) verification. 

Kim Parker, head of sales at Hope Capital, said: “Our focus remains on delivering clarity, speed, and flexibility to our broker partners and their clients.

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“By offering a reduced, flat rate of 0.85% for our residential fast-track offering, we’re reinforcing our commitment to providing market-leading solutions tailored to a wide variety of borrower needs.” 

Earlier this year, Hope Capital reported a 15.6% rise in its loan book in two months and saw its most successful month in business to date. 

Related
View All

Bridging

Morpheus Lending completes first bridging loan following launch

Morpheus Lending completes first bridging loan following launch

Bridging

Crystal Specialist Finance hires Shilton as group strategy director

Crystal Specialist Finance hires Shilton as group strategy director

Bridging

StreamBank launches bridging product with rates starting at 0.65%

StreamBank adds title insurance to bridging cases up to £2m

May 13, 2025

Bridging

The underwriters behind the deals: Insights from LHV Bank

The underwriters behind the deals: Insights from LHV Bank

View All
Tags:
bridging
fast track bridging
Hope Capital