UTB hires two bridging underwriters based in Manchester office

United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired two bridging underwriters to work permanently from the firm’s Manchester office.

Hayley Evans will take on the role of senior bridging underwriter, while Harvey Wood will become a bridging underwriter.

Evans joins from Together, where she worked for around three years as a residential underwriter. Prior to that, she was a mortgage adviser at TSB for over three years, and has also worked at Embrace Financial Services and The Co-operative Bank.

Wood was at Somo as a bridging underwriter for around two years, and before that, he worked as a bridging underwriter at SDKA for around two years. Prior to that, he worked at Together for around three years.

UTB opened its satellite office in Manchester in February this year, saying at the time it was looking to bolster its broker support in the North of England.

Sundeep Patel, director of bridging at UTB, said: “Manchester has proven to be an ideal location for our satellite office and I am delighted that Hayley and Harvey have become bridging’s first hires to be permanently based there. Both have considerable local experience and excellent relationships with bridging brokers operating in the region and having ‘boots on the ground’ is delivering tangible results with improved business and service levels.

“The government’s recent announcement of significant investment in transport infrastructure across the North and the Midlands will further support the regeneration of the area, and we are keen to help borrowers seize the opportunities this initiative will bring.”