SilverRock establishes forward flow partnership with 9Y Capital

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 28, 2025
Updated:
July 28, 2025
SilverRock has entered into a forward flow agreement with 9Y Capital to back a share of its bridging and refurbishment loans.

9Y Capital specialises in bridging finance for the purchase and refinance of commercial and residential property.

The firm said it had built a “strong reputation for its responsiveness and market expertise”.

SilverRock said it wants to become the UK’s leading product for forward flow financing, structured debt solutions and portfolio acquisitions.

Veronika Lovett, CEO of SilverRock, said: “9Y Capital’s bespoke approach to bridging finance has positioned it as a trusted lender for property professionals seeking efficient, flexible funding. Their deep understanding of the market and responsive lending model make them the ideal partner as we continue to expand our portfolio and support originators who share our vision for delivery and impact.”

Stephen Johnson, co-founder and managing director of 9Y Capital, said: “We are delighted to partner with SilverRock on this forward flow arrangement. This long-term capital support provides another strategic funding partner for the business, enabling the team to continue to scale our loan book without compromising on the speed and flexibility our clients expect.”

Gen H entered into a funding partnership with SilverRock earlier this year, with the latter saying at the time that it wanted to become a major specialist in forward flow financing and portfolio acquisitions, with a focus on non-bank and specialist lenders, and building societies.

