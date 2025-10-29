UTB promotes Mirakian to proposition and marketing director for mortgages, BTL and bridging

United Trust Bank (UTB) has promoted Caroline Mirakian to the role of mortgages, buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging proposition and marketing director following the merger of its divisions.

In September, the specialist lender confirmed that it would bring together its mortgages, BTL and bridging teams into “one combined division”, which it said would drive growth and develop its proposition.

Mirakian’s remit will be “champion the voice of brokers” in the new division and ensure that “feedback drives innovation, service delivery initiatives and contributes to the marketing strategy”.

The aim will be to “deliver a more integrated and responsive service to brokers” across the whole range.

She will represent the firm at market events, take part in industry panels and hold regular strategic review meetings with distributors and other key specialist lending figures.

Mirakian joined UTB in 2023 as its sales and marketing director, and before that was head of national accounts at Aldermore for just under a year.

Prior to that, she was at Pepper Money for nearly three years, initially as head of account and then as sales director for second charge.

She has also been the head of intermediary distribution at Shawbrook for around two years, and before that was at Metro Bank for approximately six years.

Buster Tolfree, managing director for mortgages, BTL and bridging at UTB, said: “Creating one combined Mortgages, BTL and Bridging team was the beginning of an exciting evolution of our service to brokers, and Caroline’s appointment in this pivotal role confirms our commitment to aligning our proposition and sales approach to provide exactly what brokers need from a specialist lender as she will champion the voice of brokers within the division.

“Our brokers are our partners and their insights are invaluable. We are structuring our business to be more connected, more responsive, more agile and more broker-centric than ever before, ensuring that UTB will meet brokers’ needs and support their growth now and for years to come. Our goal is to be the most broker-focused lender in the marketplace, delivering outstanding value through partnership, innovation and service.”