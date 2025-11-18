Sancus Lending UK appoints Wood as director of funding

Sancus Lending UK has brought on Paul Wood as its director of funding as part of its “commitment to enhancing its funding capabilities and driving continued growth”.

In the role, Wood will oversee Sancus Lending UK’s funding strategy, develop new financial partnerships and work closely with CFO Keith Lawrence and the group finance and treasury team.

He will be based in Manchester and work closely with the London office, playing a “pivotal role in shaping” the firm’s “long-term funding roadmap”.

Wood joins from Together, where he worked for nearly a decade, most recently as head of finance.

Before that, he was a senior associate at PwC for around five years, and previously worked at Lehman Brothers for around a year.

Andrew Charnley, managing director of Sancus Lending UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome Paul to our business. The fact he has chosen to join our team is testament to not only the progress we have made this year, with new lending of c£100m and a loan book in excess of £150m, but just as important, our focus on customer outcomes and colleague engagement.

“Paul will add great value as we build both business and our proposition, further strengthening an already first-class team. I look forward to working with him once again and to supporting his career aspirations.”

Keith Lawrence, CFO at Sancus Lending UK, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Paul to the team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the funding landscape will be invaluable as we continue to grow and diversify our UK funding strategy. Paul’s insight, proven track record and collaborative approach align perfectly with our culture.”

Wood continued: “I’m excited to be joining Sancus at such an important stage of its growth. Having worked with Andrew previously, I know the strength of his leadership and the great things the business is achieving. What really attracted me to Sancus is its relationship-focused approach.

“They want to create something truly bespoke for clients rather than offering a standardised product. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience of the funding landscape to help develop that strategy further, and help build a product set that can tackle different markets, delivering an optimal end-to-end journey for our clients.”