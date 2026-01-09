Together lowers rates following base rate change

Together has made rate reductions of up to 0.25%, in line with the Bank of England cutting the base rate by the same amount to 3.75% last month.

This includes reductions to regulated first and second charge variable rate mortgages, regulated consumer buy-to-let (BTL) variable and unregulated BTL variable rates, which have all been lowered by 0.25%.

Together has also made cuts to both regulated and unregulated bridging products, and regulated bridging rates now start at 0.68%, unregulated bridging rates at 0.75% and unregulated commercial bridging rates at 0.92%.

The lender has also reduced rates across some semi-commercial bridging and term products.

Tanya Elmaz, managing director of intermediary sales at Together, said: “In response to the Bank of England’s decision, we’ve moved quickly to ensure our broker partners benefit from these rate reductions.

“At Together, our focus is always on helping brokers stay competitive and supporting customers with more affordable finance solutions. This latest move is a clear reflection of that commitment.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market Sponsored by Aldermore

She added: “Beyond lower rates, we continue to deliver the qualities brokers and customers value most: speed, flexibility, and certainty of funding. These strengths have earned us a reputation as a trusted partner in the specialist lending market.

“With these new rates, alongside our drive to find the right solutions for customers, Together is an even stronger choice.”