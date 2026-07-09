GB Bank appoints Shirwani as head of bridging

GB Bank has appointed Asim Shirwani to lead a new bridging team at the bank.

Shirwani will take on a market-facing position focused on growing the bank’s bridging business, while also helping to support the wider lending proposition.

He brings nearly 20 years of experience across both bank and non-bank lending. He worked with short-term bridging finance and longer-term property finance structures, having previously held senior positions at Hilco Real Estate Finance, Cynergy Bank, Lendhub and Metro Bank.

The new specialist bridging team includes Victoria Mahy, who has been recruited as business development manager (BDM). She brings experience in specialist finance and supporting intermediaries across a wide range of complex transactions.

Shirwani (pictured, right) said: “I’m delighted to be joining GB Bank at such an exciting stage of its growth journey and to help further grow its bridging lending. The bank has quickly established a strong reputation for taking a practical, relationship-led approach to lending, supporting brokers and borrowers on cases that require experience, flexibility and commercial understanding.

“This approach is particularly important in the bridging market and I’m looking forward to working closely with Victoria and the rest of the team to help brokers access fast and secure reliable funding solutions.”

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Mahy (pictured, left) said: “I’m really excited to join GB Bank and start working with Asim and the rest of the team. Throughout my career, I’ve built a reputation on consistently delivering pragmatic solutions and a high level of service to brokers. It’s an approach now synonymous with GB Bank and I’m looking forward to helping to continue the bank’s growth in this sector.”

Pankaj Thukral, chief lending officer at GB Bank, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Asim and Victoria to GB Bank. They both bring extensive experience across specialist property finance and have a strong track record in the bridging market.

“The creation of a dedicated bridging team reflects our ambition to grow this area of the business and further strengthen our support to brokers and borrowers seeking fast, flexible funding solutions.

“Asim and Victoria’s market knowledge, relationships and expertise will help us build on the momentum we’ve already established and continue expanding our presence in the sector.”