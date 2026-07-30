9Y secures long-term funding partnership with Kroo Bank for bridging loans

Digital bank Kroo Bank has entered a forward flow funding arrangement with specialist lender 9Y Capital to support bridging and refurbishment lending.

The partnership provides long-term funding to support 9Y Capital’s continued growth in the UK bridging finance market.

Under the agreement, Kroo Bank will fund a portion of 9Y Capital’s future bridge and refurbishment loan originations through an ongoing forward flow structure.

Founded in 2023 by Stephen Johnson and Karen Bennett, 9Y Capital said it has aimed for flexible and responsive lending to experienced property investors and developers.

Veronika Lovett, CEO of Kroo Bank, said: “This partnership with 9Y reflects Kroo Bank’s strategy to expand our lending offering for customers through carefully selected partnerships. The 9Y team have an excellent track record in specialist property finance, and we’re proud to support their next phase of growth with stable, long-term funding.

“As Kroo continues to scale, partnerships like this strengthen our ability to deploy capital into established sectors, supporting experienced lenders in delivering strong outcomes for borrowers across the UK.”

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Stephen Johnson, managing director and co-founder of 9Y Capital, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Kroo Bank on this forward flow arrangement. Kroo’s flexibility and pace as a digital bank make them a natural fit for how we work with our own clients.

“Concluding our fifth institutional funding arrangement is a great milestone for the team, and we’re excited about the opportunities the long-term relationship with Kroo provides as we continue to invest in scaling the business.”