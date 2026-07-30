BDLA adds Lester Aldridge LLP as an associate member

Lester Aldridge LLP has joined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) as an associate member.

The BDLA is the UK’s only trade association dedicated to representing the interests of bridging and development lenders and their customers.

It now comprises 48 associate members in total.

Lester Aldridge is a full-service law firm advising individuals and businesses on a regional, national and international basis.

Its business services include real estate, real estate and development finance, corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, litigation and recoveries, restructuring and insolvency and private wealth. The firm also advises clients across a range of specialist sectors, including financial services, healthcare, charities and shipping.

Adam Tyler (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, commented: “We’re pleased to welcome Lester Aldridge LLP as an associate member of the BDLA. Legal firms play an important role across the bridging and development finance sector, supporting lenders and their customers throughout transactions and helping businesses navigate complex legal and commercial matters.

“Associate members bring valuable expertise to the wider specialist property finance market. We look forward to working with the Lester Aldridge team as we continue to promote high standards, professionalism and collaboration across the sector.”

Suki Samra, partner and head of commercial real estate at Lester Aldridge, said: “We’re really happy to join the BDLA as an associate member and to become part of an association dedicated to representing the bridging and development finance sector.

“We look forward to sharing our legal expertise, developing relationships with fellow members and contributing to the BDLA’s work to encourage best practice and high professional standards across the market.”