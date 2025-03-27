Magnet Capital hires trio to team to back growth

Development finance lender Magnet Capital has hired two underwriters and a financial controller as part of “strategic growth plans”.

Pallavi Das joins as an underwriter, while Keisi Morina and Kashmira Patel will both take on the role of financial controller at Magnet Capital.

Das joins from Glenhawk, where he was a completions officer. Before that, she worked at LendInvest as a post-offer case manager.

Morina joins from Jewish Care, where she was a personal assistant and senior administrator, and before that, she worked at Ryan for around three years in various roles.

Patel comes to Magnet Capital from Kennedy Wilson, where she was a financial accountant.

Ashley Ilsen, Magnet Capital’s CEO, said: “Pallavi, Keisi, and Kashmira all bring exceptional experience that will enhance our business as we continue to grow. Their expertise is exactly what we need as we scale up lending while maintaining the hands-on, relationship-driven approach we’re known for. With our additional funding and a rapidly growing team, we’re set to support even more developers in the year ahead.”

Magnet Capital recently secured a £25m investment from Shawbrook, which it will use to offer finance to smaller builders and developers in the UK that are sometimes under-served by mainstream lenders.

The firm also recently became an Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) member.