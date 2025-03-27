user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Magnet Capital hires trio to team to back growth

Magnet Capital hires trio to team to back growth
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 27, 2025
Updated:
March 27, 2025
Development finance lender Magnet Capital has hired two underwriters and a financial controller as part of “strategic growth plans”.

Pallavi Das joins as an underwriter, while Keisi Morina and Kashmira Patel will both take on the role of financial controller at Magnet Capital.

Das joins from Glenhawk, where he was a completions officer. Before that, she worked at LendInvest as a post-offer case manager.

Morina joins from Jewish Care, where she was a personal assistant and senior administrator, and before that, she worked at Ryan for around three years in various roles.

Patel comes to Magnet Capital from Kennedy Wilson, where she was a financial accountant.

Ashley Ilsen, Magnet Capital’s CEO, said: “Pallavi, Keisi, and Kashmira all bring exceptional experience that will enhance our business as we continue to grow. Their expertise is exactly what we need as we scale up lending while maintaining the hands-on, relationship-driven approach we’re known for. With our additional funding and a rapidly growing team, we’re set to support even more developers in the year ahead.”

Sponsored

Making protection work for you and your clients

Sponsored by LV= General Insurance

Magnet Capital recently secured a £25m investment from Shawbrook, which it will use to offer finance to smaller builders and developers in the UK that are sometimes under-served by mainstream lenders.

The firm also recently became an Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) member.

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Shawbrook's loan book up 16% YOY to £15.2bn

Shawbrook’s loan book up 16% YOY to £15.2bn

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial brings on associate director for North

YBS Commercial brings on associate director for North

March 26, 2025

Commercial Finance

Together completes £121.9m resi and commercial mortgage securitisation

Together completes £121.9m resi and commercial mortgage securitisation

Commercial Finance

Warburg Pincus secures minority equity interest in UTB

Warburg Pincus secures minority equity interest in UTB

March 25, 2025
View All
Tags:
development finance
hire
Magnet Capital
recruitment