Together raises £500m through senior notes

Specialist lender Together has completed a £500m bond offering through senior secured notes.

The notes were issued through Together’s subsidiary Jerrold FinCo and the proceeds will be used to redeem senior secured notes due in 2027, as well as fees and expenses associated with the offering of the notes.

The lender said the offering was “significantly oversubscribed”, indicating support for the business.

Richard Rowntree, group chief executive of Together, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of our £500m bond offering.

“The issuance received strong support from our investors, once again underlining the strength of our model, the quality of our loan book and ongoing confidence in our long-term growth strategy.”

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, added: “Since the start of the calendar year, we have raised or refinanced £3bn across six transactions, as we continue to strengthen and diversify our funding programme.

“This successful issuance, which supports the refinancing of our 2027 bonds, was significantly oversubscribed, evidencing continued investor support for Together.”

Last month, the firm reported a 10.3% rise in its loan book to £7.8bn in its quarterly results.