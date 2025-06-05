One to One: Islay Robinson, Enness Global

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we are sitting down with Islay Robinson (pictured), CEO and founder of Enness Global.

How did you get into the mortgage industry?

During the summer after my first year at university, a recruitment consultant called me up with an offer for an interview “in the city at a mortgage brokerage.” They said: “Wear a tie.” I had no idea what a mortgage broker did, but I showed up and got the job.

My first role? Data entry, plugging mortgage application details into what I can only describe as a prehistoric back-office system. It was not glamorous, but it gave me a front-row seat to an industry buzzing with ambition. The people I met were fascinating, from all walks of life, making great money and enjoying genuine entrepreneurial freedom. They controlled their own time and earnings.

I kept working part-time through university, then jumped in full-time after graduation. What started as data entry quickly turned into advising, and before long, I was one of the top income drivers. That momentum gave me the confidence to launch Enness in 2007.

What has been your biggest learning over your career?

That nothing stands still for long, especially in finance. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is the importance of adaptability. You quickly realise that the ability to adapt isn’t just helpful; it’s essential. Regulations change, markets shift, client expectations evolve, and you’re falling behind if you’re not moving with it all.

For me, it’s always been about staying sharp, staying global in outlook, and never getting too comfortable with how things are done. The moment you start thinking you’ve got it all figured out, the market has a funny way of reminding you otherwise. That mindset of staying curious, agile, and willing to rethink everything has been at the heart of how we’ve built Enness and how we continue to grow.

You launched Enness Global in 2007, which was a very challenging time for the mortgage market. How did you navigate such a turbulent market? How does that market compare to this one?

Founding Enness in 2007 was truly a trial by fire. I founded the company the very same day that we witnessed the demise of Northern Rock, so we had to build the business amid extreme uncertainty. What saved us was the focus; we concentrated on high-net-worth (HNW) clients with complex needs, a segment that still required expert advice even during tough times. I also noticed a growing demand for specialised property finance, especially from international buyers, following the onset of the global financial crisis.

Looking at today’s market, it feels like we’re in another period of upheaval; inflation pressures, geopolitical shifts, and changing tax rules all add complexity. But where there’s complexity, there’s opportunity. Liquidity remains strong in select areas, and clients increasingly seek bespoke, cross-border financing solutions. So, while the challenges echo those of 2007, the world is far more interconnected now, making a global perspective more crucial than ever.

Enness Global specialises in international, complex mortgage advice for HNW individuals. What is the market like currently? Is demand growing, and if so, from where?

Demand is strong and growing across several key international markets where we specialise in arranging finance. The UK remains a hotspot, with mortgage lending increasing due to lower interest rates and increased buyer confidence; in particular, we are seeing a surge in inquiries from clients living in Dubai who wish to invest in UK property.

We’re also seeing a noticeable rise in enquiries from the US, where clients are keen to secure bespoke financing for prime properties. In Europe, markets like Italy and Spain are showing solid growth, with rising property prices and strong demand from international buyers looking to diversify their portfolios or find lifestyle homes.

At Enness, we’re well-positioned to arrange complex mortgage solutions in all these regions, navigating the intricacies of cross-border lending, unique asset financing, and tax optimisation to deliver seamless, client-focused results.

Looking at the lender landscape, are there gaps in the market that you see as a broker that you would like to be filled, and do you see more lenders entering the space?

Absolutely, there are definitely gaps in the lender landscape, particularly when it comes to truly understanding and accommodating the complexities faced by HNW international clients. Many lenders still operate with a fairly traditional, one-size-fits-all approach that struggles to keep up with multi-jurisdictional lending, unusual asset classes, and bespoke tax structures. For HNW clients, speed is key.

Thus, we need more lenders willing to offer tailored products that can move faster than today’s global clients. The good news is we’re starting to see new players enter the market and some existing lenders are expanding their appetite for complex international deals. The challenge for brokers like us is to work closely with these lenders to help them better understand the nuances involved so they can design solutions that truly fit the client’s unique situation.

Enness Global recently relaunched its luxury asset finance proposition; what has the reception/take-up been like? Are there plans for further proposition changes?

The reception for the relaunch has been fantastic. Clients who own high-value assets like yachts, jets, art, and classic cars increasingly want to release liquidity without selling their valuable assets. Our proposition offers a flexible and discreet way to do just that, and the market has responded positively. We’re always exploring ways to evolve our offerings. A recent key development is the expansion of our US operations, with James Martingale joining as head of Offshore and US. His appointment reflects the growing demand for finance in the US, and we expect this area to continue expanding.

What is the current headcount for Enness Global, and are there plans for further recruitment or office launches?

Our headcount continues to grow across our global offices, and we’re hiring strategically, focusing on client-facing roles and support teams in Dubai, London, Scotland, and the US. Because of our highly specialised model, we’re always looking for advisers who understand the complexities of HNW lending and can easily navigate different cultures and jurisdictions. At the same time, we continue to explore opportunities to open new offices in key financial centres wherever client demand makes sense.

Overall, what are Enness Global’s strategic priorities for the year?

This year, our focus is threefold: expanding our presence in key international markets and continuing to deliver financial services for high- and ultra-HNW individuals, as well as building out our network proposition, a business-first, low-touch solution to high-quality, experienced and professional finance brokers in the UK and internationally.

What are the biggest opportunities and challenges for the mortgage market as a whole in 2025?

The most significant opportunity in 2025 lies in mastering complexity, whether navigating global tax, compliance, or intricate financing structures. HNW clients today want more than just a loan; they expect a strategic adviser to help them untangle the complexities and deliver tailored solutions. The challenge, though, is the pace of change. Mortgage and lending markets often move slower than clients expect, mainly when many are used to instant, real-time experiences in other areas of their financial lives. Closing that gap between expectation and reality will be key for the industry moving forward.

What would you want the mortgage industry to know about Enness Global?

At Enness Global, our mission is to make the seemingly impossible possible. Our ability to look far beyond conventional underwriting sets us apart; our approach is truly holistic. We understand that HNW individuals often have complex financial profiles, and we work by considering the entire wealth portfolio, not just income.

We have relationships with over 1,000 lenders across both on-market and private channels, giving us unrivalled access to lending products often unavailable to the general public. These include bespoke, flexible, and discreet solutions tailored to international clients, entrepreneurs, and ultra-HNW individuals. By working with Enness, clients gain access to global financing solutions tailored to meet their specific needs and circumstances.