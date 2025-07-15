Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity

Specialist lender Castle Trust Bank raised £8,500 in support of the Just4Children charity at its annual Charity Golf Day.

This brings the total raised by the lender to £25,000 over the last three years, in support of the organisation that provides help to children living with serious illness and disability.

This includes giving them access to medical treatment, equipment or living environments that are not available through the NHS.

The charity also gives grants to fund care and provide opportunities such as holidays and specialist treatment.

Just4Children operates across the UK and Ireland.

Over 60 professionals from the specialist lending sector, including brokers, legal and valuation partners, played in hot weather conditions to support the cause on the day. The event included pay-to-enter games, which also helped to raise money for the charity.