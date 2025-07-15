Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity

Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 15, 2025
Updated:
July 15, 2025
Specialist lender Castle Trust Bank raised £8,500 in support of the Just4Children charity at its annual Charity Golf Day.

This brings the total raised by the lender to £25,000 over the last three years, in support of the organisation that provides help to children living with serious illness and disability. 

This includes giving them access to medical treatment, equipment or living environments that are not available through the NHS. 

The charity also gives grants to fund care and provide opportunities such as holidays and specialist treatment. 

Just4Children operates across the UK and Ireland. 

Over 60 professionals from the specialist lending sector, including brokers, legal and valuation partners, played in hot weather conditions to support the cause on the day. The event included pay-to-enter games, which also helped to raise money for the charity. 

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Anna Lewis, commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “It’s always a highlight of our year, and this year’s event was our biggest and warmest yet – in every sense of the word. We’re incredibly proud to support Just4Children and the vital work they do for children like Robin, for whom the charity has funded specialist physiotherapy, customised shoes and a modified bike.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and contributed to the cause, helping us to reach this incredible milestone of £25,000 in total raised. The positivity and generosity on the day were truly inspiring.” 

She added: “I’d like to extend particular thanks to this year’s event sponsors – Russell-Cooke Solicitors, Paris Smith LLP, Lightfoots Solicitors, and VAS Valuation Group – whose support was instrumental in making the day a success.

“With the sun shining and spirits high, the 2025 Charity Golf Day proved once again that golf, goodwill and a strong community can make a real difference. We look forward to welcoming even more supporters to next year’s event.” 

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Pluto Finance opens regional office in Edinburgh to support SME development lending market

Pluto Finance opens regional office in Edinburgh to support SME development lending market

July 14, 2025

Commercial Finance

Allica to offer commission to brokers who introduce clients to current account

Allica to offer commission to brokers who introduce clients to current account

July 11, 2025

Commercial Finance

Redwood Bank’s new lending nearly doubles YOY to £136m in 2024

Redwood Bank’s new lending nearly doubles YOY to £136m in 2024

July 3, 2025

Commercial Finance

Specialist Finance Academy reopens with new partner Brilliant Solutions

Specialist Finance Academy reopens with new partner Brilliant Solutions

View All
Tags:
Castle Trust Bank
charity
charity donation
charity fundraising

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/