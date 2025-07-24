Sancus Lending hires Thompson as relationship director

Sancus Lending has appointed Steve Thompson as relationship director in its national origination team to boost its development finance proposition.

Thompson will work with Andrew Charnley, managing director at Sancus Lending, and the wider team to originate new business, with a focus on structured development finance and bridging loans.

The lender said Thompson will play a “key role in building long-term relationships with key external stakeholders, ensuring Sancus continues to offer a responsive, relationship-led approach to property-backed lending”.

He was most recently portfolio manager for West One Loans for around two years, and before that, he was a consultant on real estate finance for around two years.

Thompson was also director for debt finance at OakNorth for around three years. Before that, he was commercial banking director at Metro Bank for around five years.

Charnley said: “Steve’s experience across origination, portfolio management, and advisory makes him an excellent addition to the team. His understanding of the full development lifecycle and ability to build trusted relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our development finance proposition and deliver a service-led approach to lending.”

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Thompson added: “I’m joining Sancus at a time of real momentum for the business. My career has always been focused on helping real estate borrowers navigate the funding process and deliver successful schemes, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to grow our presence and build strong, lasting relationships in the market.”

Sancus Lending recently increased the size of its facility with Pollen Street Capital from £125m to £200m, and the maturity has been extended.