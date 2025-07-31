Brokers are crucial in supporting BTR sector – Moy

The UK housing market is at a crossroads. With homeownership increasingly out of reach and rental demand surging, a new model is emerging: build to rent (BTR) for single-family homes (SFHs).

Once associated with high-rise city living, BTR is expanding into the suburbs, tailored to families and driven by tenants renting by choice. In 2024, SFHs accounted for 51% of all BTR investment – up from just 5% between 2018 and 2022, according to Savills. This shift reflects real demand: over 54% of UK renters now live in suburban areas, seeking more space, community, and private gardens – features often missing from city apartments.

Mortgage brokers are uniquely positioned to support this transformation. By understanding the dynamics of the SFH BTR market, brokers can guide SME developers and investors toward tailored finance solutions that align with long-term rental demand.

Despite this demand, delivery lags behind. Just 8,000 SFH BTR units have completed in the past five years, compared to an estimated need for 32,400 new homes, annually. This is where opportunity lies – not just for investors, but for SME developers unlocking smaller, underused sites in commuter towns and growing regional hubs.

At Paragon Bank, we recognise the vital role SME developers play. We collaborate with experienced firms to create flexible finance packages tailored to SFH projects. Our revamped BTR product – a revolving credit facility – supports phased delivery, allowing developers to refinance completed homes into a stabilisation loan as they’re let. This frees up capital for the next phase, reducing borrowing costs and accelerating build-out.

For brokers, this is a chance to help clients enter the SFH BTR space. They can connect developers with flexible finance, ensuring projects are scalable and sustainable.

One example of our partnership-led approach is Talbot Mill in Manchester. In collaboration with Capital & Centric, we provided £37m to transform the historic site into 190 rental homes. While not SFH, it showcases how thoughtful, design-led development can meet housing needs and enhance placemaking.

As a specialist bank, we take time to understand each scheme’s risks and long-term potential. SMEs often face barriers to finance, especially for phased or mixed-tenure projects. Our approach is pragmatic, relationship-based, and rooted in decades of experience.

Meanwhile, regulatory red tape is creating a bottleneck for other types of developments. The Building Safety Act’s new requirements, such as second staircases in buildings over 18 metres – while we recognise are vital for resident safety – inevitably increase cost pressures and reduce design flexibility. For many developers, low-rise, suburban BTR schemes offer a more viable, scalable alternative.

Looking ahead, the government’s recent announcement of a National Housing Bank, tasked with delivering 500,000 new homes, could also prove transformative. If implemented as intended, the bank could provide lower-cost capital, minimise risk for early-stage development and encourage local authorities to allocate land for long-term rental housing. Critically, it must ensure that funding is accessible to SME developers – those with the local knowledge, agility and experience to deliver sustainable BTR schemes at scale.

Mortgage brokers can support this by identifying clients with access to suburban or underutilised land, advising on phased finance strategies that align with BTR delivery models, and partnering with lenders like Paragon Bank to unlock capital for SME-led developments.

At Paragon Bank, we believe that the future of BTR lies in regional neighbourhoods. With the right finance, supportive policy and effective collaboration, we can deliver the sustainable homes Britain’s families urgently need.