Shawbrook cuts commercial mortgage rates by up to 0.7%

Shawbrook has updated its commercial mortgage range with rate cuts of up to 0.7% across two-, three- and five-year fixes.

Shawbrook said as the commercial market continued to show resilience and growth, the rate cuts would give clients more options when obtaining finance.

The bank has also lowered its minimum debt service cover ratio (DSCR) from 130% to 125% for individual and limited company borrowers on commercial property and limited companies investing in semi-commercial assets.

The lender said this would make it easier for borrowers to access more products, particularly shorter-term deals, such as two- and three-year fixes.

Daryl Norkett, director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “We are committed to supporting the commercial property market with products that meet the needs of brokers and their clients. The reductions to our fixed rates and DSCR requirements will help investors seize opportunities, with access to the right solutions at the right time.

“With more investors re-entering the market or diversifying their portfolios by adding higher-yielding properties, we’re proud to continually enhance our proposition to support brokers and their professional property investor clients.”