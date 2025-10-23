Liberty Leasing gains £3m increase to facility with United Trust Bank

Liberty Leasing has secured a £3m increase to its existing facility with United Trust Bank (UTB), bringing the total to £10m.

The lender said this would allow it to further support SMEs in the UK operating in a number of sectors, including construction, engineering, transport, agriculture and printing.

Liberty Lending provides asset finance to businesses and relies on a human-led underwriting process to manage simple and complex cases.

UTB launched its block discounting activities last year to provide funding to non-bank lenders unable to raise capital through retail consumer deposits.

Alan Cooper (pictured), finance director at Liberty Leasing, said: “We’re delighted to announce an increase in our United Trust Bank block discounting facility to £10m. United Trust Bank has supported us since early 2024 with our provision of asset finance to UK SMEs, providing them with much-needed asset finance to grow their businesses.

“We believe that this additional facility will enable us to further extend our support of British industry by providing asset finance to even more SMEs across the UK.”

Julian Mellors, head of wholesale financing at UTB, added: “We’re very pleased to augment our Block Discounting Facility for Liberty Leasing, one of the leading independent asset finance companies in the UK.

“Liberty has been active in supporting UK SMEs for many years, and we’re keen to support independent finance providers like Liberty with the sources of funding they require to operate.”