Shawbrook adds large loan products to commercial trading range

Shawbrook has expanded its commercial trading offering with the addition of large loan products.

Following the release of the commercial trading range earlier this year, Shawbrook has increased the maximum loan size to £2.5m, which it said would deliver more lending opportunities for businesses.

The lender will offer loans between £1m and £2.5m, with rates starting at 6.44% following some reductions.

The large loan products are available on terms of two-, three- and five-year fixed rates across commercial and semi-commercial trading options.

Daryl Norkett, director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “Building on our large loan range marks an exciting next step in the development of our commercial trading proposition. Since launch, our focus has been on providing a straightforward, dependable lending experience for our broker partners and their clients who just want to get a loan approved and drawn down smoothly.

“By increasing our loan limits and expanding our product options, we’re empowering even more businesses to invest in their future, whether that’s acquiring the premises they operate from or releasing capital to support growth. These enhancements reinforce our commitment to supporting small businesses with practical, flexible solutions that genuinely meet their needs.”