Aldermore makes two BDM hires to commercial real estate team

Aldermore has appointed Paul Barnsley (pictured, left) and Matt Cross (pictured, right) as business development managers (BDMs) within its commercial real estate team.

The lender said the appointments reinforced its commitment to supporting clients and brokers in the sector.

Barnsley has worked in commercial and corporate banking for around 30 years, starting his career through the NatWest Group Graduate Scheme. He has held senior roles at Clydesdale, HSBC, and Santander, funding real estate investments and developments across a wide range of property sectors and regions throughout the UK.

Cross has 25 years of experience in commercial and real estate banking, including seven years as relationship director at Cynergy Bank, where he was instrumental in growing its balance sheet across the North of England.

Before this, Cross held various managerial positions at NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland for 18 years, working across origination and relationship management.

Azfar Rizvi, commercial director for commercial real estate at Aldermore, said: “I’m delighted to welcome both Paul and Matt to the team. Their wealth of experience, deep sector knowledge, and regional expertise will be invaluable as we continue delivering flexible, innovative real estate solutions for our clients. These appointments reflect our commitment to investing in exceptional talent and strengthening our commercial real estate offering across the UK.”

Barnsley said joining Aldermore was an “exciting opportunity to work with a team that’s committed to making a real difference in the commercial real estate market”.

He added: “Drawing on my experience across multiple sectors and regions, I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate complex projects and secure funding solutions that drive growth and success.”

Cross said: “I’m excited to join Aldermore and work with a team that shares my passion for helping businesses achieve their goals within the commercial real estate market. I look forward to building strong relationships and providing tailored funding solutions that support our clients’ ambitions.”