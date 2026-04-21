Masthaven launches origination platform

Masthaven Finance has launched Originate, an origination platform for the specialist mortgage market.

Originate has been developed in partnership with Optalitix, a software provider that offers a no-code pricing and underwriting platform for lenders and global insurers. The platform has been designed to streamline the submission and decision process for brokers in the specialist mortgage sector.

The platform is powered by an integrated decision engine from LendingMetrics and allows Masthaven to fully automate its decision in principle and application process.

The platform underwent a six-month pilot programme with a selected group of brokers and has been refined during the process ahead of its wider roll-out.

Masthaven said that although the process would be automated, no case would be automatically declined and every application submitted would be reviewed by a human. Referrals will continue to be available for cases that fall outside of standard criteria.

Shelley Stern (pictured), director of mortgages at Masthaven Finance, said: “We are delighted to be deploying Originate, powered by Optalitix, to our broker partners. Through an enhanced decision engine, powered by LendingMetrics, the portal will enhance outcomes for brokers and customers and will improve efficiencies internally, allowing our team to focus on providing outstanding service to our broker partners.

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“The system launch enables us to deliver our wider strategic plans and further support the intermediary market.”

Matt Tristram, co-founder and director at Loans Warehouse, added: “We’re really pleased to see the launch of Masthaven’s new portal, which represents a significant step forward in how cases are managed and progressed.

“The introduction of product auto-decisioning across the full range is another major improvement, providing quicker clarity and allowing us to place business with greater confidence. It also gives a much clearer overall view of each case, making it easier to track progress and manage pipelines effectively.”