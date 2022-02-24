You are here: Home -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest releases 10-year fixed rate BTL product

  • 24/02/2022
LendInvest releases 10-year fixed rate BTL product
LendInvest has launched a 10-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) product to provide certainty and stability to borrowers.

The ten-year fixed standard rates start from 3.29 per cent and rates in its EPiC range, which offers reduced rates and fees for environmentally friendly properties, start from 3.19 per cent.

It is available at 65, 70 and 75 per cent loan to value, with rates at 3.19 per cent, 3.24 per cent and 3.29 per cent respectively.

It follows LendInvest’s launch of its seven-year fixed rate product towards the end of 2021. 

LendInvest has also repriced its standard BTL product range. It said that its current pipeline will be honoured, with current decisions in principle given ten days to proceed into a full application. 

Andy Virgo (pictured), sales director at LendInvest, said: “Following the success of our seven-year fixed rate product back in October 2021, the development and launch of this 10-year fixed rate product was a natural progression for us as a lender.

“At LendInvest we innovate and tailor our products to suit our borrowers current needs, and at this time we understand certainty and stability is front of mind for our customers.”

 

