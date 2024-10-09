GB Bank makes four senior appointments to exec team

Specialist property lender GB Bank has made four appointments to its executive team.

Eddie Trahearn has been appointed the CFO of GB Bank, a change from his previous role as the head of treasury.

Trahearn has been with the lender since 2021, and previously held treasury roles at Belmont Green Finance, LendInvest and Charter Savings Bank.

He has over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector, including strategic planning, financial management and risk control.

As the CFO of GB Bank, Trahearn will lead its financial strategy and make sure it continues to make property financing easier and more efficient for clients. He will also focus on ensuring the bank maintains its financial stability as it grows its lending portfolio.

GB Bank has recruited Sean Lynskey as interim chief operating officer (COO), who has experience in technology and banking operations.

Lynskey joins from Chetwood Financial, where he worked for nearly seven years, most recently as COO. There, he helped to scale the business.

He has also held senior positions at Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) and Capco.

At GB Bank, Lynskey will oversee its technology and operations strategy to maintain speed, consistency in decision-making and improved customer experiences.

The lender said his knowledge would support its aim to become a leader in specialist property finance by offering a seamless proposition.

Anne-Marie Lister has been made independent people consultant and chief people officer at GB Bank, bringing experience in organisation and people change.

She has more than 20 years of experience in her field, including organisation development, learning and development, HR, talent acquisition and internal communications.

Lister previously worked at Atom Bank for nearly a decade, most recently as chief people officer.

Rupert Carlton has been hired as interim chief risk officer, and he joins from ONMO, where he held a similar position for three months.

Before this, Carlton was employed as a director at BDO for nearly six years, working in its financial services consulting business and completing tasks for clients such as regulatory reviews.

He was also the chief risk officer at Kensington Mortgages for three-and-a-half years.

Mike Says, CEO of GB Bank, said: “We are thrilled to recognise Eddie’s hard work and dedication with this promotion, and to welcome Sean, Anne-Marie and Rupert to GB Bank. Their combined expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to grow and solidify our position as the bank of choice for specialist property finance.

“They all embody our ‘can do’ attitude, which sets us apart in the industry and ensures we deliver smart, practical solutions for our clients.”

Last week, the lender obtained £20m in funding to support its growth plans.