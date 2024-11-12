user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

VAS Panel produces HMO report to offer ‘valuation consistency’

VAS Panel produces HMO report to offer ‘valuation consistency’
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 12, 2024
Updated:
November 12, 2024
Property surveyor VAS Panel has designed and launched a standalone house in multiple occupation (HMO) short-form report template to create a “consistent approach” to valuations.

VAS Panel said the HMO sector was growing, and in the last 12 months, the firm had seen a “sharp rise” in valuation requests for the property type, particularly smaller HMOs. 

Because of this, the firm decided to provide a “consistent reporting approach from valuers whilst making lenders’ specific reporting requirements even clearer”. 

The report will cover whether a property is located in an established HMO vicinity, if all room sizes meet minimum requirements and clarification on planning status. 

It will also allow a valuer to discuss area-specific issues such as the supply of HMOs, what attracts tenants to a certain location and letting demand. 

David Birch (pictured), valuation audit director for VAS Panel, part of the VAS Valuation Group, said: “The increased number of HMO valuation reports has coincided with a significant increase in post-valuation queries (PVQs), and this is because valuers are adopting different valuation methods. 

Sponsored

Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Small HMOs in particular are in the grey area of valuations, of which there are few sales, which is why we have spent the last few months creating an HMO Short Form Report Template to create clarity. 

“We are convinced that this new form will assist valuers and surveyors, reduce the number of PVQs, improve audit results, reduce the number of re-audits, help de-risk our clients’ lending decisions and ensure compliance with lenders’ valuation reporting requirements.” 

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Afin Bank appoints Tunney as chief people and operating officer

Afin Bank appoints Tunney as chief people and operating officer

November 11, 2024

Complex Buy To Let

Welsh govt proposes single council tax band for HMOs

Welsh govt proposes single council tax band for HMOs

November 8, 2024

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook Group’s loan book exceeds £15m for first time in Q3

Shawbrook Group’s loan book exceeds £15m for first time in Q3

Complex Buy To Let

The future of BTL is professionalisation – Ferguson

The future of BTL is professionalisation – Ferguson

November 7, 2024
View All
Tags:
Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO)
surveyor
Vas Panel