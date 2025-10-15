UTB cuts BTL rates by up to 190bps

United Trust Bank (UTB) has announced rate reductions across its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages of as much as 190 basis points.

This will apply to products for single let, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit block (MUB) and holiday let applications.

Across its standard range, two-year fixed rates now start at 3.89%, down from 5.69%, while five-year fixed rates begin at 5.19%.

Its specialist two-year fixed rates start at 4.24%, and 5.49% for five-year fixed rates, while non-standard two-year pricing begins at 4.69% and 6.14% for five-year fixed rates.

These pricing cuts follow recent improvements to UTB’s BTL criteria, including the removal of the upper limit on portfolio sizes and an increase in the maximum lending to £2.5m.

Buster Tolfree, managing director – mortgages, BTL and bridging at UTB, said: “These lower rates combined with our BTL criteria enhancements will give brokers greater choice for their landlord clients who need the flexibility of a specialist lender without compromising on price.

“We help a wide variety of landlords seize opportunities to grow their single let, HMO, MUB and holiday let portfolios and find value in property types many lenders disregard.”