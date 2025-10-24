Shawbrook revamps BTL range; Landbay cuts BTL rates by 0.25% – round-up

Shawbrook has revised its buy-to-let (BTL) range with additional fee options and a simplified proposition.

The lender has retired its Digital BTL product and replaced it with the SB1 – Single Lets product, which is for up to 10 individual houses or flats on one loan.

There is also a new SB2 – HMO and MUFB product, for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) with up to 10 occupants or units in a block. Shawbrook will continue to give borrowers the option of a commercial valuation with the SB2 – HMO and MUFB product.

This change is in addition to the recently expanded SB2 – Complex and Large Buy-to-Let and structured real estate products, which give brokers options for complex assets or clients in need of larger loans up to £5m.

Shawbrook said it had created a more comprehensive offering to meet straightforward and complex borrower needs.

It has also updated its whole BTL range, and will offer automated valuation models (AVMs) on individual houses and flats, for loans with more than 10 properties, on 75% of the security properties. This is expected to reduce valuation costs and provide certainty for borrowers.

Borrowers will have a choice of variable and fixed rates over two, three, five or 10 years on every product, with flexible arrangement fee options of 2%, 3% or 5%.

Daryl Norkett, director, real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “This refresh is about giving brokers the flexibility and confidence to support a wide range of professional landlords. By improving our range and expanding our product options, we’re making it easier to match the right solution to each client, whether they’re investing in a single property or managing a complex portfolio.

“The changes reflect our commitment to innovation, flexibility and supporting brokers with solutions that meet the real-world needs of today’s investors.”

Shawbrook is currently in the process of floating on the London Stock Exchange and recently sought a valuation between £1.8bn and £2bn.

Landbay lowers all BTL rates by up to 0.25%

Landbay has made rate cuts across its entire BTL range, with reductions of up to 0.25%.

Its premier standard two-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV have been reduced by 0.1%, and rates now start at 3.39%. Cuts have also been made to product transfer and like-for-like borrowing.

Landbay has also added a product to the premier range, a standard two-year fix up to 75% LTV with a 1% fee. The rates start at 4.89%.

Its premier range is for landlords with up to 15 properties in limited company special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

In the core range, for portfolio landlords with limited company structures, the standard two-year fix at 75% LTV has been cut by 0.1%.

Across the specialist range, small HMO and MUFB product rates have been cut by as much as 0.25%. The products are available up to 65% and 75% LTV.

Further, two-year fixed holiday let rates have been cut by 0.2% and now start at 3.99%.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Our activity over the past couple of weeks has demonstrated our commitment to expanding our product range and ensuring our rates remain as competitive as possible. This latest round of sizeable reductions covers our entire range and is designed to provide new and valuable routes for landlords of all shapes and sizes, and the intermediaries looking to support them.

“Activity such as this is critical as landlords across the country continue to capitalise on investment opportunities that still exist in the market. Just as important is the large number of property owners who are set to refinance and are currently reviewing their options. Putting the right products in the hands of expert advisers means they are in the best possible position to support landlords and facilitate transactions.”